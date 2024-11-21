10,528 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,528 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.33.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.4 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $476.49 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $185.83 and a one year high of $481.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.71 and its 200 day moving average is $350.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,220. The trade was a 32.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,746 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,140. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

