112,920 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 112,920 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $20,119,000. Coinbase Global comprises about 0.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 155 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $320.01 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.71 and a 200-day moving average of $214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $283,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,101 shares in the company, valued at $37,240,262.94. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. The trade was a 18.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,091 shares of company stock valued at $50,033,426. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

