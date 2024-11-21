1,247 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,746,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after buying an additional 790,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 86.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,531,000 after acquiring an additional 460,227 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 469,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.