174,453 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 174,453 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at $157,873. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $342,947.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,659.15. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,590 shares of company stock worth $3,055,488. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $359.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

