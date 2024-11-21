24,352 Shares in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 750,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 199,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Gerdau by 1,988.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,186,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889,913 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,148,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Gerdau by 8.3% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,202,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 169,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 27.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,752,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 599,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GGB opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

