25,650 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $277.81 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $209.60 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.41.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

