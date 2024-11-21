38,093 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 181.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LEU opened at $75.88 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $118.36. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 138.38%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

