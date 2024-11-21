3,895,447 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,895,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maplebear by 239.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 150,544 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Maplebear in the second quarter worth approximately $8,293,000. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the second quarter worth approximately $750,000. Eos Management L.P. increased its holdings in Maplebear by 98.1% in the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Maplebear by 141.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $50.01.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.03 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($20.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,486 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $102,895.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,922.75. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,065,320.06. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,710 shares of company stock worth $4,978,164 in the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CART. Raymond James began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maplebear from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

