55,678 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Sysco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 7.9% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

