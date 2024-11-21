67,735 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 67,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in FOX by 176.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 283.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

