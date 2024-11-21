719,637 Shares in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 719,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 573,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 551,108 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,956,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,161,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 51,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

