77,500 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,000. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 1.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.0 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

