97,570 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 97,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,052,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,423,000 after buying an additional 924,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 14,553.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 564,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,959,000 after acquiring an additional 560,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,426,000 after acquiring an additional 533,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

FTAI opened at $171.21 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $173.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,711.93 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,199.88%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

