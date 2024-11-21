Activest Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Activest Wealth Management cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 240,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 602.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 110,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 95,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 113,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,877. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $21.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

