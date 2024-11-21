Activest Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Activest Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 44.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 275,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 79.8% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.58. 13,279,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,899,352. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $55.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.