Activest Wealth Management Has $35,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Activest Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $19,510,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 287.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 899,946 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,431,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 344,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 286,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.06. 122,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.