Activest Wealth Management Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $5,291,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.62. 264,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,422. The company has a market cap of $460.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average of $129.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.