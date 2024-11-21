Activest Wealth Management Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Activest Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,347 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 201.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,570,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after buying an additional 1,204,848 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,044,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

