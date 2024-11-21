Activest Wealth Management Takes Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 75.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $369,923.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,020.11. This represents a 14.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE EMO traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,182. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 8.1%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.