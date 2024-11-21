Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 2,789.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises about 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Creative Planning boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 25,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other news, Director Jane Musser Nelson purchased 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of ADX stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.96 per share. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

