Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 4350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.66%. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $377,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,888,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,011,913.40. The trade was a 0.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,045 shares of company stock worth $953,608. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1,206.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 2,238,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,982,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 25.6% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

