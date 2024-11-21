Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95,371 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 45,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.41). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy



CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

