Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,661 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after buying an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $970,951,000 after buying an additional 173,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,312,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $563,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $154.27 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.67 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.93.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

