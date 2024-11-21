Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 73 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,699,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,293.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $949.99 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,364.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,319.02.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

