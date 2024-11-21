AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 163,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 335,428 shares.The stock last traded at $192.86 and had previously closed at $197.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Baird R W upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.83.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.04 and its 200 day moving average is $193.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 0.49.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $184,854.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,343.04. This trade represents a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $372,615. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.