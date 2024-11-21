Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 55,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,557 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $373,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

