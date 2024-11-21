Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Cut to Hold at Sanford C. Bernstein

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

