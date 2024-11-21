Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $197.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $202.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.18. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $215.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 19,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,358,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,277 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

