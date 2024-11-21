Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $201.89 and last traded at $201.82. Approximately 7,027,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 41,453,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.77.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.56 and a 200-day moving average of $186.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.