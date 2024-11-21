Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,814,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambev

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.