Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amer Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Amer Sports Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Amer Sports had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 5.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

