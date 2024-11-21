America First Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,545 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 4.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $21,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

