American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $867,406.24. The trade was a 31.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.2 %

AEO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.24. 96,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

