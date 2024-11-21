AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $33,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.86.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $193.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.03 and a 1 year high of $196.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,253.69. The trade was a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

