AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 79,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 848,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,595. The trade was a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $818,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,481,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,696,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 111,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 366.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

