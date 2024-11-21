Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) SVP Sells $375,886.77 in Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) SVP Jason B. Daly sold 43,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $375,886.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,655.65. The trade was a 76.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $9.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,728,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 85,846 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,721,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,283,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,786,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,511,000 after buying an additional 378,136 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 127,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

