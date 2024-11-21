Ani Andreeva Markova Sells 24,749 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 24,749 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$331,636.60.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ventum Financial downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.45 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

