Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $229.06 and last traded at $228.96. Approximately 6,450,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 58,377,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Maxim Group upped their target price on Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,802,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,309,126.60. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,148,695.84. This trade represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,170 shares of company stock worth $92,007,745. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 127.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 60,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 112,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 44,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 263,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

