Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Issues Press Release Regarding AI-Driven Agent SARA™

Aptose Biosciences Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 20, 2024, disclosing the issuance of a press release. The release pertains to the launch of SARA™ (Speaking Autonomous Responsive Agent) by Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX) through its subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD).

SARA™ is an innovative software solution aimed at transforming Global Security Operations Centers (GSOCs) with the promise of increased efficiency and cost-effectiveness while reshaping standard operational procedures. The software automates various security monitoring tasks, leading to improved efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced performance across a broad spectrum of scenarios.

The launch of SARA™ marks the introduction of AITX’s AIR™ (Autonomous Intelligent Response) technology in a fully developed product. Grounded in the AI technology AIR, SARA™ is designed to autonomously analyze situations, interact intelligently, and carry out actions typically handled by human operators, presenting a significant advancement in ensuring security.

Key benefits of SARA™ include unparalleled efficiency, as the software can instantly scale to manage any volume of escalations without the need to predict staffing requirements. It also offers over 90% cost reduction compared to traditional GSOC staffing models, ensuring a cost-effective solution while maintaining high performance standards. The software excels in escalating incidents precisely, contacting multiple parties simultaneously with tailored messages for clear and actionable communication.

SARA™ also ensures transparency through comprehensive incident reports that include video footage, call logs, and transcripts, fostering accountability and visibility for every escalation. The software is set to be available as an upgrade on all RAD devices starting in January 2025, promising a seamless transition and reducing monitoring expenses significantly while delivering exceptional performance.

Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO of AITX and RAD, anticipates a considerable impact on the Security Operations Center market with SARA™’s introduction, projecting accelerated growth in camera connectivity to GSOCs. The automation provided by SARA™ is expected to challenge conventional industry growth paradigms by streamlining processes and enabling security organizations to achieve more with fewer resources.

With SARA™’s introduction, AITX and RAD are spearheading a transformative shift in security operations, empowering GSOCs and security entities to enhance their capabilities in efficiency, responsiveness, and cost management. The innovation aligns with the escalated demands of a burgeoning industry, allowing organizations to elevate their services while fostering a competitive edge.

For security professionals interested in exploring SARA™’s capabilities, live demonstrations and detailed pricing information are available at radsecurity.com/sara. The software’s integration with RAD’s proprietary Operations System Software (ROSS) ensures a smooth upgrade process for existing infrastructure, eliminating the requirement for substantial hardware investments.

AITX and RAD continue to revolutionize security and facility management through their proprietary AIR technology, disrupting the traditional security and guarding services industry with a focus on cost efficiency and performance improvement. As the market for Global Security Operations Centers is estimated to reach $16.18 billion by 2032, SARA™ is set to play a significant role in reshaping the industry through automated, adaptive solutions that enable organizations to achieve more while managing costs effectively.

Moreover, AITX’s innovations in AI-based solutions empower organizations to navigate complex challenges and ignite new business ideas, offering a range of next-generation robotic products that streamline operations, enhance ROI, and bolster businesses across various sectors. The technology not only simplifies patrolling and guard services but also elevates situational awareness levels at a reduced cost.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

