Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABUS. StockNews.com upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ABUS stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,407,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,448,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 135,442 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $5,195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 218.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 831,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 496,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

