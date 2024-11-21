Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.61% from the company’s current price.

ACHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.01.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.