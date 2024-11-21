Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.13 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average is $132.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

