Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.81 and last traded at $101.81, with a volume of 106193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Trading Up 9.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $139,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,250. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 47,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $3,349,083.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,178,789.20. This represents a 6.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,615,666 shares of company stock worth $131,882,211.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,504,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,377,000 after acquiring an additional 153,491 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,840,000 after buying an additional 2,628,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,268,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 159,480 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,049,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.