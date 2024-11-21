Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $15,276.80 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CFO Eric J. Hyllengren sold 1,364 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $15,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,990.40. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.77) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($16.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

