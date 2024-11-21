Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.800-8.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.60.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

