Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80-8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. Atkore also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.800-8.900 EPS.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $114.14. Atkore has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $194.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

