Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Trading Up 12.4% – Should You Buy?

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.94 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 886,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,083,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.12 ($0.14).

Atlantic Lithium Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.95. The company has a market capitalization of £84.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -0.08.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.