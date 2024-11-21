ATW Spac Management LLC Takes Position in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURK)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 258,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Eureka Acquisition comprises 3.1% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the third quarter worth $14,919,000.
Eureka Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ EURK opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. Eureka Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.13.
Eureka Acquisition Profile
Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
