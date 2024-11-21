Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Senior Officer Sells C$161,500.00 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$161,500.00.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.08. Aura Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$8.26 and a one year high of C$18.15.

Aura Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is -154.84%.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

