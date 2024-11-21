Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 180 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. EnerSys makes up approximately 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 246.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 188,053 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,012,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 133,211 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at $10,765,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 646,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after buying an additional 92,398 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,761,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,123.20. The trade was a 7.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

